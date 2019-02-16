2019 Genesis Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods and the field start on Saturday

It was more of the same on Day 2 of the Genesis Open that we saw on Day 1. Cold, rainy weather sullied one of the most fun, coolest (and toughest!) courses on the PGA Tour rota, and a place known for its high degree of difficulty turned into a track meet.

After the Thursday morning wave finished up its first round on Friday morning, the next wave played a full first round and most of the second. However, they will have to come back and finish up on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET before the Thursday morning wave comes back for their second round.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are all still out on the course for Round 2, and they'll be part of that 10 a.m. Saturday start. Following the conclusion of their play, Jordan Spieth (who shot 64 in Round 1), Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson will traipse back on the course and play their second rounds before tournament organizers get groups situated for Round 3 on Saturday afternoon.

The entire thing is a mess but it has certainly provided us with a lot of golf-watching opportunities over the last few days. You'll have more of those at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday when Woods and Co. go back out. I've listed the Round 2 tee times for those who still have a full 18 holes left until the cut (including Spieth).

All times Eastern

Round 2

11:11 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Cameron Champ (No. 1)

-- Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Cameron Champ (No. 1) 11:11 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau (No. 10)

-- Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau (No. 10) 11:22 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)

-- Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele (No. 1) 11:43 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Tommy Fleetwood, Vijay Singh (No. 1)

Rounds 2-3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio