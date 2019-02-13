2019 Genesis Open tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 1 on Thursday

Stars and superstars have aligned themselves this week at Riviera Country Club for the 2019 Genesis Open. It is one of the best early events of the golf year and probably the event of the first two months of play on the PGA Tour. Evidence of that lies in the strength of field.

Tiger Woods is (obviously) the biggest draw, and his threesome of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy could not have more punch if Humphrey Bogart, Clark Gable and Dean Martin were paired together. That's not the only big time grouping, though, as the first 36 holes will be rife with trios of big name players.

Joining the Woods triumvirate is the big hitting group of Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson and Cameron Champ. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele will also have a monster following this weekend. All of those groupings make up this week's featured groups, which you can watch on PGA Tour Live.

Here's a look at those featured groups and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.

All times Eastern

Featured groups

10:11 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson (No. 10)

-- Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson (No. 10) 10:22 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth (No. 10)

-- Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth (No. 10) 3:11 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (No. 1)

-- Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm (No. 1) 3:22 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (No. 1)

Other notable tee times

10:32 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi (No. 10)



-- Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi (No. 10) 10:43 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10)

-- Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10) 3:11 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae (No. 10)

-- Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae (No. 10) 3:32 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott (No. 1)

-- Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott (No. 1) 3:43 p.m. -- Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples (No. 1)

Rounds 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio