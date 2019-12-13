2019 Gift guide for the golf fan: Gear for every golfer you are shopping for this season

It's golf gift-buying season, and we have a few choices here to help you out if you're unsure of what to buy the golf enthusiast in your life. From sunglasses to pullovers (never enough pullovers), let's take a look at the 2019 CBS Sports holiday gift guide.

LinkSoul Polartec Full-Zip Hoodie: LinkSoul's gear is among my favorite, and I wear this hoodie everywhere, including playing various sports in it. Can't get enough. LinkSoul | $160

Revo Harrison Sunglasses: I have almost never bought expensive sunglasses, but this pair from Revo is making me rethink that stance. They're durable, pliable and fit better than any other sunglasses of this style I've ever worn. Revo | $279

Under Armour half-zip sweaterfleece: Again, no such thing as too many pullovers. My kids make fun of how many pullovers I have, and I always imagine it's not nearly enough. This one from Under Armour is somehow both light and heavy at the same time. I'm subscribed. UA | $56



Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor: Basically a Trackman but on my phone for a percentage of the price? Yes, I'm in on that. It's not cheap, but for the job it does and compared to what it costs for higher-end models, it's quite a deal. Rapsodo | $500

NLU Holiday Box: All the NLU gear is pretty sweet, and this holiday box is a terrific sampling of a lot of their best stuff. NLU | $124