2019 golf majors betting odds: Tiger Woods among the favorites to win multiple events

The 2019 golf major season is quickly approaching, and we have as many contenders for the biggest four events in golf as we've ever had (or maybe even more). We're throwing a healthy Tiger Woods into the mix with several potential future hall-of-fame guys in the primes of their careers.

Guys like Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth all have majors to their names and are hunting for more this season and beyond. And we haven't even gotten to the group without a major win looking for their first -- players like Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

So what does Vegas think about the odds of some of these guys of winning one major (or more) in 2019? Let's take a look at some of the numbers via Bovada.

Rickie Fowler to win a major in 2019

Yes: +400

No: -600

Dustin Johnson at the 2019 majors

None: 5/13

Exactly 1: 9/4

Exactly 2: 16-1

Exactly 3: 150-1

Exactly 4: 400-1

To win at least 1: +200

To win none: -260

To finish top 20 in all four: +375

To not finish top 20 in all four: -550

Brooks Koepka to win a major in 2019

Yes: +250

No: -325

Rory McIlroy at the 2019 majors

None: 4/15

Exactly 1: 3-1

Exactly 2: 22-1

Exactly 3: 200-1

Exactly 4: 500-1

To win at least 1: +275

To win none: -375

To finish top 20 in all four: +600

To not finish top 20 in all four: -1000

Patrick Reed to win a major in 2019

Yes: +800

No: -1500

Jordan Spieth at the 2019 majors

None: 1/5

Exactly 1: 15/4

Exactly 2: 28-1

Exactly 3: 200-1

Exactly 4: 500-1

To win at least 1: +350

To win none: -500

To finish top 20 in all four: +800

To not finish top 20 in all four: -1500

Justin Rose to win a major in 2019

Yes: +400

No: -600

Justin Thomas to win a major in 2019

Yes: +350

No: -500

Tiger Woods at the 2019 majors

None: 4/15

Exactly 1: 5/2

Exactly 2: 20-1

Exactly 3: 175-1

Exactly 4: 500-1

To win at least 1: +220

To win none: -280

To finish top 20 in all four: +550

To not finish top 20 in all four: -900

Put the "Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 20 at all four at 8-1" directly into my bloodstream! He finished in the top 20 in three of the four majors last year in arguably his worst year as a professional. And while it's still not a great bet, it's one of the better bets on here.

I also like Rose to win a major at +400 and Johnson to not finish in the top 20 in all four majors at -550. I want to like McIlroy to win two majors at 22-1, but I can't quite pull the trigger on that. Tiger's numbers are out of control here, but I get it. There's excitement of him coming in off the back of a win at the Tour Championship and what's possible in Year 2 of the comeback. But I still don't like the numbers Vegas gives him here.