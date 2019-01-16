2019 golf majors betting odds: Tiger Woods among the favorites to win multiple events
Woods is joined by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and others
The 2019 golf major season is quickly approaching, and we have as many contenders for the biggest four events in golf as we've ever had (or maybe even more). We're throwing a healthy Tiger Woods into the mix with several potential future hall-of-fame guys in the primes of their careers.
Guys like Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth all have majors to their names and are hunting for more this season and beyond. And we haven't even gotten to the group without a major win looking for their first -- players like Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
So what does Vegas think about the odds of some of these guys of winning one major (or more) in 2019? Let's take a look at some of the numbers via Bovada.
Rickie Fowler to win a major in 2019
Yes: +400
No: -600
Dustin Johnson at the 2019 majors
None: 5/13
Exactly 1: 9/4
Exactly 2: 16-1
Exactly 3: 150-1
Exactly 4: 400-1
To win at least 1: +200
To win none: -260
To finish top 20 in all four: +375
To not finish top 20 in all four: -550
Brooks Koepka to win a major in 2019
Yes: +250
No: -325
Rory McIlroy at the 2019 majors
None: 4/15
Exactly 1: 3-1
Exactly 2: 22-1
Exactly 3: 200-1
Exactly 4: 500-1
To win at least 1: +275
To win none: -375
To finish top 20 in all four: +600
To not finish top 20 in all four: -1000
Patrick Reed to win a major in 2019
Yes: +800
No: -1500
Jordan Spieth at the 2019 majors
None: 1/5
Exactly 1: 15/4
Exactly 2: 28-1
Exactly 3: 200-1
Exactly 4: 500-1
To win at least 1: +350
To win none: -500
To finish top 20 in all four: +800
To not finish top 20 in all four: -1500
Justin Rose to win a major in 2019
Yes: +400
No: -600
Justin Thomas to win a major in 2019
Yes: +350
No: -500
Tiger Woods at the 2019 majors
None: 4/15
Exactly 1: 5/2
Exactly 2: 20-1
Exactly 3: 175-1
Exactly 4: 500-1
To win at least 1: +220
To win none: -280
To finish top 20 in all four: +550
To not finish top 20 in all four: -900
Put the "Jordan Spieth to finish in the top 20 at all four at 8-1" directly into my bloodstream! He finished in the top 20 in three of the four majors last year in arguably his worst year as a professional. And while it's still not a great bet, it's one of the better bets on here.
I also like Rose to win a major at +400 and Johnson to not finish in the top 20 in all four majors at -550. I want to like McIlroy to win two majors at 22-1, but I can't quite pull the trigger on that. Tiger's numbers are out of control here, but I get it. There's excitement of him coming in off the back of a win at the Tour Championship and what's possible in Year 2 of the comeback. But I still don't like the numbers Vegas gives him here.
