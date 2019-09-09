2019 Greenbrier Classic odds: Surprising PGA Tour picks from model that nailed six majors

A new PGA Tour season gets underway this week as the 2019 Greenbrier Classic, which is also known as A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, tees off from The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier on Thursday, September 12. Kevin Na (50-1) enters this week's event as the defending champion and he'll be joined by seasoned veterans and up-and-comers alike competing this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland enter this week's event as the Vegas co-favorites at 12-1, followed closely by Jason Kokrak at 16-1 in the latest 2019 Greenbrier Classic odds. Before locking in any 2019 Greenbrier Classic picks of your own or entering any DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Greenbrier Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Bryson DeChambeau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and the top Vegas favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all.

DeChambeau exploded out of the gates last season, finishing inside the top 10 in his first three official PGA Tour starts. That included his fifth career PGA Tour victory at the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open. In all, DeChambeau finished the 2018-19 PGA Tour season with five top 10s, including a T-7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Despite his dominant season, DeChambeau struggled mightily down the stretch. In fact, the 25-year-old failed to crack the top 20 in four of his last five starts. DeChambeau's poor performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the green in regulation. He finished last season ranked 113th in greens in regulation percentage (66.20), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at The Greenbrier. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Greenbrier Classic 2019 field.

Another surprise: Joaquin Niemann, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Niemann was sensational down the stretch last season, finishing inside the top 15 in four of his last eight PGA Tour starts. Plus, Niemann finished last season ranked inside the top 50 in multiple categories, including driving distance (301.5), eagles holes per (132.9) and scoring average (70.621). He has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 Greenbrier Classic leaderboard, so he's a value selection to put on your radar at The Old White TPC.

Also, the model says six other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Greenbrier Classic 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Greenbrier Classic leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Bryson DeCahmbeau 12-1

Viktor Hovland 12-1

Jason Kokrak 16-1

Marc Leishman 22-1

Byeong Hun An 25-1

Scottie Scheffler 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Bubba Watson 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 33-1

Scott Piercy 33-1

Keegan Bradley 45-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Brian Harman 50-1

Kramer Kickok 50-1

Martin Laird 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Harold Varner III 50-1

Zach Johnson 60-1

Russell Knox 60-1