2019 Hero World Challenge field: Dustin Johnson withdraws, Chez Reavie steps in as replacement

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the upcoming Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas, the No. 4-ranked golfer in the world announced on Saturday. Johnson will be taking more of a breather ahead of the Presidents Cup in Australia. In his place, Chez Reavie will be stepping in as a replacement in the field of the Tiger Woods-hosted event. Woods welcomed the addition of Reavie to the fold while sending his best wishes to Johnson, who will captain the United States squad at the upcoming Presidents Cup event in mid-December.

"I am excited to welcome Chez to the Hero World Challenge field," Woods said. "Chez had a terrific season and will be a great addition to our field this week.

"I wish Dustin the best and I know he's disappointed not to be playing in Albany."

An appearance at the Hero World Challenge was set to mark Johnson's return to action for the first time since he competed in the Tour Championship back in August. On Sept. 5, Johnson underwent what was called "routine" arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee, and he has been steadily recovering.

The 2019 Hero World Challenge takes place later this week from from Dec. 4-9 at Albany, New Providence in the Bahamas.