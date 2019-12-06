2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live golf coverage, Tiger Woods score, highlights in Round 3

Patrick Reed leads the 2019 Hero World Challenge by three after two rounds of play, but he's being chased by a who's who of elite golfers. Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and some guy named Tiger Woods are all within striking distance of Reed's 12-under lead.

It was Rahm and Woods who matched Reed's 66 on Thursday in Round 2 with the wind dying down and the scores going low. I expect more of the same on Friday in Round 3 as Reed tries to defend against some of the best in the world.

Woods will tee off with his first-round partner -- Thomas -- at 11:56 a.m. on Friday, about an hour before the event comes on the air. Those two are moving-day contenders with Reed playing the role of favorite (and villain) over the final 36 holes at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Hero World Challenge. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

