2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live golf coverage, Tiger Woods score, highlights in Round 4

The final round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge is set to tee off with immense storylines to follow over the last 18 holes. Gary Woodland leads by one heading into this last tournament round of 2019 from the Bahamas, but he has a set of challengers waiting in the wings should he slip up.

Among them, Henrik Stenson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, are all within three shots of his lead and could make up that deficit with ease. For Woods, he is looking to close out his 2019 season with consecutive wins after taking time off to recover from a minor procedure. He and a few other golfers making their way around Albany Golf Course will make their way to Australia once this event wraps up to take part in the Presidents Cup. But first, a great day of golf awaits.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2019 Hero World Challenge. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

