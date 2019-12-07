2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Live golf coverage, Tiger Woods score, highlights in Round 4
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from the final round of the Hero World Challenge
The final round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge is set to tee off with immense storylines to follow over the last 18 holes. Gary Woodland leads by one heading into this last tournament round of 2019 from the Bahamas, but he has a set of challengers waiting in the wings should he slip up.
Among them, Henrik Stenson, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, are all within three shots of his lead and could make up that deficit with ease. For Woods, he is looking to close out his 2019 season with consecutive wins after taking time off to recover from a minor procedure. He and a few other golfers making their way around Albany Golf Course will make their way to Australia once this event wraps up to take part in the Presidents Cup. But first, a great day of golf awaits.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2019 Hero World Challenge. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch 2019 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
-
Round 4 tee times, pairings at Hero
As the last individual event of the year winds down, we should get a great finale
-
Woodland takes lead after Rd. 3 at Hero
Woodland and Henrik Stenson will go at it on Saturday, with a host of challengers waiting in...
-
Woods in contention after Rd. 3 at Hero
Big Cat is ready to rock on Saturday in the finale of the 2019 Hero World Challenge
-
2019 Hero World Challenge R3 tee times
Woods will play with his partner from Round 1 on Friday in the Bahamas
-
Reed takes control in the Bahamas
Reed has a host of challengers ready to give chase in the Bahamas