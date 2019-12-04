2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, scores: Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland tied at the top after Round 1

The first round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge was an eventful one as scores rose maybe a little higher than expected at the easy Albany Golf Course because of how hard the wind was blowing. Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed are your co-leaders at 6 under after the first 18 holes, and we'll dive into their first rounds and much more as we break down Day 1 below.

First place -- Gary Woodland (-6), Patrick Reed (-6): This duo shot a best-ball 60 as Woodland got his score to 5 under thru 12 before cruising home with one more birdie and no bogeys. He credited his driver in blustery Bahamas conditions for putting him in positions to score. On the other hand, Reed closed like a madman, making four birdies in his last six holes and chasing down Woodland with a 32 on the back. He was able to control his right-to-left flight really well in the wind, as evidenced by the two big hooks he hit on No. 18 -- the hardest hole on the course -- for par.

Last place -- Tony Finau (+7): He narrrowly cracked 80 with a 7-over 79. That's what happens when you have five 6s on the card.

Other contenders -- Chez Reavie (-4), Justin Rose (-3), Justin Thomas (-3), Rickie Fowler (-3), Henrik Stenson (-3): Thomas was the one who stood out to me on Wednesday. He really had it rolling and his swing looked as good as I've seen it in a long time, but then he finished bogey-bogey for the 69. If I'm at the top, he's the one out of this crew that I'm keeping an eye on throughout the rest of the week.

What did Tiger Woods do? Woods noted that the tough wind was pretty unusual for Albany, and his up-and-down round -- which was definitely affected by it late -- ended with a disappointing bogey-double finish on Nos. 17-18 for the 72. He's six back, but his play was actually pretty encouraging on Wednesday except for those sloppy last two holes.

Presidents Cup? I know most of the field is going to the Presidents Cup, but of the bottom six on the board, five of them are U.S. team members. Might not bode well! The other is Jordan Spieth, who is a tough watch right now. He was playing well until making a seven on the final hole, when he hit it in the water twice. He just can't string 18 or 72 together (and doesn't sound mega confident in doing so).

What to watch on Day 2: Hopefully more wind. I enjoyed watching guys battle a little bit on Wednesday because it led to flighted, held-off shots like the iron Tiger hit into No. 17 that looked like the equivalent of a check-swing in baseball. More of that, please. Oh, and I wouldn't mind a little Woodland-Thomas battle with a side of Reed-Fowler going into the last 36.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Hero World Challenge. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.