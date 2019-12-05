2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, scores: Patrick Reed steals the show in Round 2

Tiger Woods stole the show on Day 2 of the 2019 Hero World Challenge, but he's not yet the leader. That's because Patrick Reed -- dressed in red and black -- dropped his second straight 66 to lap the field with 36 holes left. More on that (and the other guy in red and black) in our deep dive into the second round of this event.

First place -- Patrick Reed (-12): It's been a show from Reed, who loves putting on one. He had a weird lie on the 18th hole from which the broadcasters were questioning what he should do. So what did he actually do? He almost holed out. It resulted in his seventh birdie of the day, and he capped it off with a two-fingered tip of the cap to the 19 people in attendance. You can say a lot of things about Patrick Reed, but you can't say he's unwilling to play his role.

Last place -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau (+3): Finau went 79-68 in a near miss of the rare 80s-60s back-to-back rounds.

Other contenders -- Gary Woodland (-9), Henrik Stenson (-8), Jon Rahm (-8), Tiger Woods (-6), Rickie Fowler (-6), Justin Thomas (-6): Thomas bogeyed the 18th for the second straight day and has played the last two in 3 over this week, otherwise he'd be up there with Woodland. Rahm and Woods were the best of this crew on Thursday as both dropped 66s to match Reed and both will be problematic over the last 36. The guy that has me most intrigued, though (and has since the U.S. Open), is Gary Woodland. His ball flight makes my knees weak and that's been useful in gusts off the ocean at this course in the Bahamas. He's playing tremendous golf, and I wouldn't mind a little Reed-Woodland (or as Woods calls them, "P" and "Wood") shootout over the final two rounds.

What did Tiger Woods do? His 66 was buoyed by yet another eagle -- his second in two days on this course. He has the look of somebody in complete control of his game who, with a few breaks, can get a second win in his second start this fall.

Who had a great day? Rahm, Woods and Reed all shot 66. Rahm and Woods did it without a bogey.

Who had a lousy day? Chez Reavie and Bubba Watson were the only golfers over par on Thursday. Bubba went out in 40 and came home in 33. Reavie had a 7 on a par 4. Tough.

Shot of the day: Here's the Reed shot I mentioned earlier. Sweet mercy, it was great.

Wrapping up Round 2 in style. 👏@PReedGolf cards his seventh birdie of the day to finish with a 6-under 66.



He leads by three going into Friday. pic.twitter.com/2XRB8bETDx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2019

What to watch on Day 3: Will Reed destroy this field like Jordan Spieth did in 2014 when he won by 10? There is loads of talent behind him ready to mop up his mess if he makes it. With a villain (kind of) leading and some of the favorites chasing, I'm excited to see the rest of this Hero play out.

