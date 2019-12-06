2019 Hero World Challenge: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods start time, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
The 18-man field from the Bahamas has delivered some moments over the first 36 holes. Tiger Woods, the host of the 2019 Hero World Challenge and playing captain of next week's Presidents Cup, righted the ship on Thursday to get into contention. Woods will play with Justin Thomas on Friday afternoon in the third-to-last pairing off the tee.
He still has a ways to go, however, thanks to the play of leader Patrick Reed, who dropped in back-to-back 66s over the first two days.
Here's a look at the schedule of events this week in the Bahamas so you can watch all the action. Note that the event started on Wednesday and ends on Saturday so the U.S. team -- 11 of the 12 on the U.S. side are playing the Hero -- can get on a flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 3 -- Friday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Round 4 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - Noon on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
-
2019 Hero World Challenge R3 tee times
Woods will play with his partner from Round 1 on Friday in the Bahamas
-
Reed takes control in the Bahamas
Reed has a host of challengers ready to give chase in the Bahamas
-
Tiger shoots 66 in Round 2 at Hero
Big Cat was bogey-free on Thursday at Albany Golf Course
-
Reed, Woodland tied in Bahamas
Both Reed and Woodland rode strong finishes on Wednesday to end up knotted early at Albany
-
Woods trolls on the course
Just Tiger being Tiger
-
Tiger shoots 72 in RD1 at Hero
Big Cat went out in 38 on Wednesday in the Bahamas, but it got a lot better from there