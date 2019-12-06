2019 Hero World Challenge: Live stream, watch online, Tiger Woods start time, TV channel

The 18-man field from the Bahamas has delivered some moments over the first 36 holes. Tiger Woods, the host of the 2019 Hero World Challenge and playing captain of next week's Presidents Cup, righted the ship on Thursday to get into contention. Woods will play with Justin Thomas on Friday afternoon in the third-to-last pairing off the tee.

He still has a ways to go, however, thanks to the play of leader Patrick Reed, who dropped in back-to-back 66s over the first two days.

Here's a look at the schedule of events this week in the Bahamas so you can watch all the action. Note that the event started on Wednesday and ends on Saturday so the U.S. team -- 11 of the 12 on the U.S. side are playing the Hero -- can get on a flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 4 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - Noon on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com