2019 Hero World Challenge: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
Two straight weeks of Tiger Woods playing real, competitive golf in December? Christmas has come early! Woods will tee it up next to Justin Thomas on Wednesday in Round 1 of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. They'll be joined by a world-class field, too, as the other 16 competitors include Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Webb Simpson.
It looks like we're getting a little preview of next week's Presidents Cup with the pairings as well. That's not a surprise given that Woods is in charge of both events, but it's still fun to think about with the matches just a week away in Australia.
Here's a look at the schedule of events this week in the Bahamas so you can watch all the action. Note that the event starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday so the U.S. team -- 11 of the 12 on the U.S. side are playing the Hero -- can get on a flight to Australia for the Presidents Cup.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday and Thursday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Round 3 -- Friday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Round 4 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. - Noon on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
-
