2019 Hero World Challenge odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from model that nailed six majors

The early portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule has been full of memorable moments like Tiger Woods' 82nd career PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship and Rory McIlroy's victory at the WGC-HSBC Champions. Now, 18 of the world's top-ranked players will compete this week in the Bahamas. The 2019 Hero World Challenge field is headlined by Woods, Justin Thomas and defending champion Jon Rahm. Play gets underway from Albany Golf Club on Wednesday. Rahm enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 7-2 according to the latest 2019 Hero World Challenge odds, while Thomas (7-1) and Woods (8-1) are also expected to be in the mix. Before locking in any 2019 Hero World Challenge picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Hero World Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world when he earned his 82nd career PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Zozo Championship. Woods' wire-to-wire victory at the Zozo Championship saw him tie Sam Snead for the most career PGA Tour victories.

However, Woods has not played since his triumph in Chiba, Japan. Plus, Woods has not won this event since 2011, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard this week at the Albany Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Hero World Challenge 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 16-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reed is coming off a strong showing in his last PGA Tour event at the WGC-HSBC Champions, earning an eighth place finish. It was just his second PGA Tour start of the season, but the 2018 Masters champion will enter this week's event full of confidence. That's because he's shot in the 60s in six of his eight rounds on the PGA Tour so far this season. Plus, the 29-year-old has had success at this event in recent years, earning a runner-up finish in 2016. The seven-time PGA Tour champion also enters this week's event ranked seventh in scoring average (69.159), which should allow him to go low again this week at the Hero World Challenge 2019.

Also, the model says two other golfers with odds of 14-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Hero World Challenge 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-2

Justin Thomas 7-1

Tiger Woods 8-1

Patrick Cantlay 17-2

Xander Schauffele 17-2

Webb Simpson 10-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Chez Reavie 66-1