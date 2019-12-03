2019 Hero World Challenge odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from same model that nailed six majors

Although it's a non-points event that features just 18 players, the quality of field at the 2019 Hero World Challenge will whet the appetite of PGA fans everywhere. The event's host, Tiger Woods, begins a busy two-week stretch during which he will captain and play on the United States' Presidents Cup team. Woods is the third overall favorite at the 7,302-yard, par-72 Albany Golf Club layout this week at 8-1 Hero World Challenge odds. Defending champion Jon Rahm leads the way with Hero World Challenge 2019 odds of 7-2, while former world No. 1 Justin Thomas is at 7-1. The first 2019 Hero World Challenge tee times are at 10:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Before locking in any 2019 Hero World Challenge picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see the projected golf leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Hero World Challenge field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world when he earned his 82nd career PGA Tour victory earlier this year at the Zozo Championship. Woods' wire-to-wire victory at the Zozo Championship saw him tie Sam Snead for the most career PGA Tour victories.

However, Woods has not played since his triumph in Chiba, Japan. Plus, Woods has not won this event since 2011, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the 2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard this week at the Albany Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Hero World Challenge 2019 field.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion has already seen early success during the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, notching a tie for third at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and a solo fifth at the Zozo Championship to pocket over $900,000 in earnings. In addition to his U.S. Open victory, Woodland had two second-place finishes in 2018-19, won $5.7 million and finished 15th in the final FedEx Cup points race.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Woodland is known as one of the longest hitters in the game, ranking 13th last season at 308.2 yards per drive. Woodland finished tied for eighth last year at Albany, his best finish in three appearances at the invitation-only event.

Also, the model says two other golfers with odds of 14-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Hero World Challenge 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Hero World Challenge leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Jon Rahm 7-2

Justin Thomas 7-1

Tiger Woods 8-1

Patrick Cantlay 17-2

Xander Schauffele 17-2

Webb Simpson 10-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Patrick Reed 16-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Kevin Kisner 45-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Chez Reavie 66-1