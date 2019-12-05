2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson paired in Round 2

Tiger Woods is playing host this week and captain next as an important two-week stretch takes place in the world of golf. Woods' Hero World Challenge started on Wednesday as 18 of the world's best (including the Big Cat himself) are teeing it up in the Bahamas at Albany Golf Course. Then next week, 11 of those participants will take their talents to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup with this week's host playing the role of captain.

Joining Woods in Albany are Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jon Rahm (who is also the favorite). On Albany's mega-wide fairways, the best on the planet should eat and scores should again dip into the high teens and low 20s, where they've been in each of the four years of this tournament's existence.

There are certainly some interesting pairings in the second round with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler going head-to-head, and Tiger Woods going up against Bubba Watson as both look to fight from six back of the leaders. Here's a look at the tee times for Round 2.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 2 on Thursday

All times Eastern

10:50 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

11:01 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

11:12 a.m. -- Xavier Schauffele, Webb Simpson

11:23 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson

11:34 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar

11:45 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm

11:56 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler

12:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Chez Reavie

12:18 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed