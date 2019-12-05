2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson paired in Round 2
Big Cat's Bahamas event got started a day earlier than usual with Round 2 set for Thursday
Tiger Woods is playing host this week and captain next as an important two-week stretch takes place in the world of golf. Woods' Hero World Challenge started on Wednesday as 18 of the world's best (including the Big Cat himself) are teeing it up in the Bahamas at Albany Golf Course. Then next week, 11 of those participants will take their talents to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup with this week's host playing the role of captain.
Joining Woods in Albany are Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jon Rahm (who is also the favorite). On Albany's mega-wide fairways, the best on the planet should eat and scores should again dip into the high teens and low 20s, where they've been in each of the four years of this tournament's existence.
Can't get enough golf? Subscribe to The First Cut with Kyle Porter where we take a weekly look at everything in the world of golf.
There are certainly some interesting pairings in the second round with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler going head-to-head, and Tiger Woods going up against Bubba Watson as both look to fight from six back of the leaders. Here's a look at the tee times for Round 2.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 2 on Thursday
All times Eastern
10:50 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
11:01 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
11:12 a.m. -- Xavier Schauffele, Webb Simpson
11:23 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson
11:34 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar
11:45 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
11:56 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler
12:07 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Chez Reavie
12:18 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed
-
Reed, Woodland tied in Bahamas
Both Reed and Woodland rode strong finishes on Wednesday to end up knotted early at Albany
-
Woods trolls on the course
Just Tiger being Tiger
-
Tiger shoots 72 in RD1 at Hero
Big Cat went out in 38 on Wednesday in the Bahamas, but it got a lot better from there
-
How to watch 2019 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
-
Hero World Challenge 2019 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Hero World Challenge 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Hero recharge not restart for Tiger
Big Cat is simply hitting another mile marker this week in the Bahamas