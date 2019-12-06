2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods chasing Gary Woodland in Round 4

We had some drama on Friday as Patrick Reed was penalized two strokes for improving his lie in a bunker and dropped down the leaderboard from T2 to sixth. That will affect both his start time and who he plays the last 18 holes with on Saturday.

Gary Woodland and Henrik Stenson will tee off last, and instead of being up there with that crew, Reed will be in the third-to-last pairing with Jon Rahm. Your primary contenders for this championship are the six guys in the final three tee times since the guys at T7 are four back of Reed and seven back of Woodland's lead.

Tiger Woods -- who could potentially win his second tournament in a row! -- will get Justin Thomas in the final round on Saturday before most of the golfers in this field head off to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup. Here's to one last round before the new year.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 4 on Saturday

All times Eastern

9:37 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

9:48 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Bubba Watson

9:59 a.m. -- Xavier Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson

10:21 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

10:32 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler

10:43 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

10:54 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

11:05 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson