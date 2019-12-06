2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods chasing Gary Woodland in Round 4
As the last individual event of the year winds down, we should get a great finale
We had some drama on Friday as Patrick Reed was penalized two strokes for improving his lie in a bunker and dropped down the leaderboard from T2 to sixth. That will affect both his start time and who he plays the last 18 holes with on Saturday.
Gary Woodland and Henrik Stenson will tee off last, and instead of being up there with that crew, Reed will be in the third-to-last pairing with Jon Rahm. Your primary contenders for this championship are the six guys in the final three tee times since the guys at T7 are four back of Reed and seven back of Woodland's lead.
Tiger Woods -- who could potentially win his second tournament in a row! -- will get Justin Thomas in the final round on Saturday before most of the golfers in this field head off to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup. Here's to one last round before the new year.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 4 on Saturday
All times Eastern
9:37 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay
9:48 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Bubba Watson
9:59 a.m. -- Xavier Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
10:10 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson
10:21 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
10:32 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Rickie Fowler
10:43 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
10:54 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
11:05 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Henrik Stenson
-
Woodland takes lead after Rd. 3 at Hero
Woodland and Henrik Stenson will go at it on Saturday, with a host of challengers waiting in...
-
Woods in contention after Rd. 3 at Hero
Big Cat is ready to rock on Saturday in the finale of the 2019 Hero World Challenge
-
2019 Hero World Challenge R3 tee times
Woods will play with his partner from Round 1 on Friday in the Bahamas
-
How to watch 2019 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Hero World Challenge live this week
-
Reed takes control in the Bahamas
Reed has a host of challengers ready to give chase in the Bahamas
-
Tiger shoots 66 in Round 2 at Hero
Big Cat was bogey-free on Thursday at Albany Golf Course