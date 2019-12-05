2019 Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas paired in Round 3
Woods will play with his partner from Round 1 on Friday in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods is playing host this week and captain next as an important two-week stretch takes place in the world of golf. Woods' Hero World Challenge started on Wednesday as 18 of the world's best (including the Big Cat himself) are teeing it up in the Bahamas at Albany Golf Course. Then next week, 11 of those participants will take their talents to Australia for the 2019 Presidents Cup with this week's host playing the role of captain.
Joining Woods in Albany are Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Jon Rahm (who is also the favorite). On Albany's mega-wide fairways, the best on the planet should eat and scores should again dip into the high teens and low 20s, where they've been in each of the four years of this tournament's existence.
After lighting it up in Round 2, Woods will go off a bit later than he did on Thursday, teeing it up with Justin Thomas in the third-to-last pair on Friday afternoon. Woods still sits six shots back of leader Patrick Reed after Reed rolled in consecutive rounds of 66. Reed will be paired with Gary Woodland for the third round on Friday. Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for Friday at the Albany Golf Course.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Round 3 on Friday
All times Eastern
10:50 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau
11:01 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Bubba Watson
11:12 a.m. -- Xavier Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
11:23 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Chez Reavie
11:34 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Kevin Kisner
11:45 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
11:56 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:07 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm
12:18 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland
