2019 Honda Classic: Golf live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Honda Classic live this week
The Honda Classic marks the beginning of the run up to Augusta National and the Masters in just over a month, and despite a weaker-than-normal field, it still boasts the last two champs in Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler and world No. 3, Brooks Koepka.
Get ready for some early golf this week as the PGA Tour heads to Florida pre-time change and has to start its events super early just to get them in before dark. We've all been basking in the glory of primetime golf, and now we're going to get much of the same, if your definition of primetime is 6:15 a.m.
Regardless, I'm excited about the early starts, as well as the event, as it's always a terrific test for where players stand before the big boy season begins. We get that season a little earlier this year with the Players Championship move to March just two weeks from now.
It's a thrilling stretch for golf, and after a hot streak of winners on the west coast and Mexico that included Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, I expect more of the same as we go east.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 6:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
