2019 Honda Classic odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

Justin Thomas will try to defend his title this week at the 2019 Honda Classic. Thomas defeated Luke List in a playoff last year is the betting favorite this time around at 5-1 in the latest 2019 Honda Classic odds. Thomas and the rest of the field could have Mother Nature to contend with as well, as the latest West Palm Beach weather forecast is calling for a chance of midday showers on Thursday and Friday, the first two days of the tournament. Thomas will not only have to defend with potential rain, but also a highly talented field that includes Waste Management Phoenix Open champ Rickie Fowler (10-1), 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia (16-1), and List (33-1). Before you lock in any 2019 Honda Classic picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. Last week, it was high on eventual winner Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Honda Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Adam Scott, a former champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Scott has already racked up three top-10 finishes. Although he has 13 career PGA Tour victories, he's only finished on top of the leaderboard once since winning the 2016 Honda Classic, which was the WGC-Cadillac Championship that same year.

Plus, Scott enters this week's tournament ranked 141st on the PGA Tour in greens in regulations percentage (67.99), which could cause major trouble. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another curveball: Gary Woodland, an 18 -1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland has been tearing it up to start the new PGA Tour season, recording six top-10 finishes in nine official PGA Tour events. Woodland is a long-ball hitter who averages over 309 yards per drive, which ranks 15th on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has pushed him into the top 10 in birdie average (5.14), greens in regulation percentage (76.35), and scoring average (69.701) this season.

Woodland was the runner-up at the CJ Cup and Sentry Tournament of Champions this season and has also recorded top-10 finishes in the CIMB Classic, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, Farmers Insurance Open, and Waste Management Phoenix Open. He can climb the 2019 Honda Classic leaderboard in a hurry and needs to be on your radar.

Justin Thomas 5-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Sergio Garcia 16-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Luke List 33-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Russell Knox 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1