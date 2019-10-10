2019 Houston Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Houston Open live this week
This week's Houston Open field is a bit short on top-50 talent, which means it's long on opportunity.
With only Henrik Stenson and Keegan Bradley participating as top-50 golfers, there will be loads of golfers in this field fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour or others who have bounced around looking for starts on the big boy circuit. That's an exciting thing if you're looking for good, meaningful competition.
Stenson is the headliner though, and he's had a lot of success on this course. Joining him are interesting storylines in two-time winner Cameron Champ, newly-named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and world amateur No. 2 Cole Hammer.
That trio alone is reason enough to tune in to the Houston Open's new fall date and what should be an intriguing week on the PGA Tour.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
2019 Houston Open odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Houston Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
2019 Houston Open picks, odds
This week's PGA Tour field is not the strongest, which opens the door for a first-time champ
-
2019 fall golf gift guide
Get yourself ready for golf this fall with these items
-
How PGA salaries stack up with the NBA
Maybe the best golfer in the world has made less than a former backup PG
-
2019 Houston Open PGA DFS lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
First Cut: Na sets PGA Tour record
It was a surprisingly exciting first weekend of October in the world of golf