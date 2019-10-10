2019 Houston Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio

This week's Houston Open field is a bit short on top-50 talent, which means it's long on opportunity.

With only Henrik Stenson and Keegan Bradley participating as top-50 golfers, there will be loads of golfers in this field fresh off the Korn Ferry Tour or others who have bounced around looking for starts on the big boy circuit. That's an exciting thing if you're looking for good, meaningful competition.

Stenson is the headliner though, and he's had a lot of success on this course. Joining him are interesting storylines in two-time winner Cameron Champ, newly-named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler and world amateur No. 2 Cole Hammer.

That trio alone is reason enough to tune in to the Houston Open's new fall date and what should be an intriguing week on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 4-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio