2019 HSBC Champions: Live stream, how to watch, round start time, TV channel

The Asian swing wraps for the PGA Tour this with another great field in China

We don't get any Tiger Woods this week, but it's still a strong field at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China. Rory McIlroy headlines, but defending champ Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood will all be prominently involved.

It's the end of a really successful Asian swing for the PGA Tour that saw Justin Thomas win the CJ Cup two weeks ago and Woods (!) take down the Zozo Championship last week in the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan. The HSBC Champions has almost always produced strong winners given its elite 78-golfer fields, and I expect more of the same this week.

Also, it's your last chance for some middle-of-the-night golf until the Presidents Cup in December (you know, if you're into that kind of thing ... or if you have a newborn who's keeping you up all night).

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday-Friday

Round starts: 9 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10 p.m. - 4 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Rounds 3-4 -- Friday-Sunday

Round starts: 9 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 4 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10:30 p.m. - 4 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

