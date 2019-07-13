2019 John Deere Classic: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel, radio

The PGA Tour heads to Illinois ahed of the final major of the year

Many eyes are locked in on The Open Championship next week as the final major of the year is on the horizon, but first, the PGA Tour will make another stop in the midwest for the 2019 John Deere Classic. This year's John Deere Classic doesn't boast as loaded of a field as is usually the case, but the event in Silvis, Illinois, does carry meaning as there is still one final British Open spot to fill heading into next week. 

Even without stars headlining the marquee, there's still plenty of intrigue this weekend with Jhonattan Vegas, Andrew Landry and Lucas Glover all vying for a key victory.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

