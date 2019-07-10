2019 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed two straight majors

TPC Deere Run is one of golf's hidden gems. It's located just outside the Quad Cities and since 2000 it has hosted the John Deere Classic. The course has been part of several iconic moments. Six years ago at the John Deere Classic, Jordan Spieth became the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931, while Michelle Wie was given a sponsor exemption in 2005. The 2019 John Deere Classic is the last stop on tour before the final major of the year, and the timing creates a unique field full of promising youngsters and veterans looking to claw their way up the FedEx Cup standings with the playoffs looming. Three PGA Tour rookies are among the favorites, including last week's winner, Matthew Wolf, who is at 20-1. His college teammate and low amateur at the U.S. Open and Masters, Viktor Hovland, is listed at 16-1, while last week's runner-up, Collin Morikawa, is going off as the 14-1 favorite in the latest 2019 John Deere Classic odds. Before you make your 2019 John Deere Classic picks, consult the projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Morikawa, the overall Vegas favorite at 14-1, barely cracks the top 10.

Morikawa's 20-under par performance turned heads at 3M Open last week, but the 22-year-old American has just four career appearances on the PGA Tour, and that was his first top-10 finish. He's fired at least one round of 70 or higher in his other three starts, including three rounds over 70 at the U.S. Open and a disappointing 75 that sunk his chances at the Travelers Championship just a few weeks back.

The model doesn't like his chances to build on last week's breakthrough performance and says there are far better values in a talented 2019 John Deere Classic field.

Another surprise: Talor Gooch, a 90-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The former Oklahoma State golfer finished 139th in the FedEx Cup standings last season to retain conditional PGA Tour status. He has strung together quality rounds of golf this year, finishing third and fourth in back-to-back weeks at the Desert Classic and Farmers Insurance Open. He's also been playing consistently, as he's made three straight cuts and reached the weekend in four of the last five tournaments he's played.

Gooch is 81st in the FedEx Cup standings, making the John Deere Classic a prime opportunity to improve his position. He's 17th on tour in strokes-gained on approach per round (.685) and sixth in greens in regulation (70.99 percent), which gives him a strong shot to climb to the top of the 2019 John Deere Classic leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 John Deere Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full John Deere Classic projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Viktor Hovland 16-1

Lucas Glover 20-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Matthew Wolff 20-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Zach Johnson 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Kyle Stanley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Martin Laird 45-1

Scott Brown 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1