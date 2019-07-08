2019 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 John Deere Classic gets underway on Thursday morning from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. It's an opportunity for many players to build up points in the FedEx Cup Standings with the playoffs looming in just one month. Others will be using it as a tune-up for golf's fourth major next week. The latest 2019 John Deere Classic odds list Collin Morikawa, who finished second at last week's 3M Open after firing three rounds of 66 or lower, as the favorite at 14-1. He followed closely by Norwegian rookie Viktor Hovland (16-1), who recorded a stunning top-15 performance at the U.S. Open earlier this year. Every other golfer in the 2019 John Deere Classic field is going off at 20-1 or higher PGA odds, meaning there are plenty of potential value picks. Before you make your 2019 John Deere Classic picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see this week's projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

Now that the 2019 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Morikawa, the favorite at 14-1, barely cracks the top 10.

Morikawa's 20-under par performance turned heads at 3M Open last week, but the 22-year-old American has just four career appearances on the PGA Tour, and that was his first top-10 finish. He's fired at least one round of 70 or higher in his other three starts, including three rounds over 70 at the U.S. Open and a disappointing 75 that sunk his chances at the Travelers Championship just a few weeks back.

The model doesn't like his chances to build on last week's breakthrough performance and says there are far better values in a talented 2019 John Deere Classic field.

Another surprise: Kevin Streelman, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 18-year pro has three top-10 performances on the year, including a strong fourth-place finish at the Memorial in June. Much of his success comes thanks to his impressive driving accuracy percentage (67.81), which ranks 29th on the PGA Tour. That's helped him hit 70.09 percent of greens in regulation, good for 12th.

His consistent approach to the green leaves him with plenty of makable birdie putts. He's had just one round over 70 in the past three events, so he's a golfer who has all the tools to climb the 2019 John Deere Classic leaderboard in a hurry this weekend.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 John Deere Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Viktor Hovland 16-1

Lucas Glover 20-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Matthew Wolff 20-1

Kevin Streelman 25-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Zach Johnson 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Kyle Stanley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Martin Laird 45-1

Scott Brown 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1