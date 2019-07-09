2019 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed two straight majors

An intriguing mix of rising stars and proven veterans will take on TPC Deere Run when the 2019 John Deere Classic gets underway on Thursday morning. Look for low scores this week after eight of the last 10 champions have finished at 20-under par or lower. The latest 2019 John Deere Classic odds have 2012 champion Zach Johnson, who shot 20-under that year, among the top-10 favorites at 33-1. Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover and three-time winner Lucas Glover are both getting 20-1 John Deere Classic odds 2019. But it's a pair of up-and-comers on top of the PGA odds board this week with 22-year-old Collin Morikawa, making just his fifth PGA Tour start, leading at 14-1, followed closely by 21-year-old Viktor Hovland at 16-1. Massive long shots have won the last four PGA events, so before locking in any 2019 John Deere Classic picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Morikawa, the favorite at 14-1, barely cracks the top 10.

Morikawa's 20-under par performance turned heads at 3M Open last week, but the 22-year-old American has just four career appearances on the PGA Tour, and that was his first top-10 finish. He's fired at least one round of 70 or higher in his other three starts, including three rounds over 70 at the U.S. Open and a disappointing 75 that sunk his chances at the Travelers Championship just a few weeks back.

The model doesn't like his chances to build on last week's breakthrough performance and says there are far better values in a talented 2019 John Deere Classic field.

Another surprise: Ryan Palmer, an 80-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 42-year old veteran and four-time PGA Tour winner enters play this week ranked No. 22 in FedEx Cup standings thanks to a strong year on tour that has included a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as well as four other top-10 finishes.

McClure's model indicates that Palmer is well equipped to compete in this low-scoring event. He's ranked 19th on tour in greens in regulation percentage (69.76), helping him to 4.31 birdies per round (ninth on tour) and a scoring average of 70.379 (29th on tour). Look for him to be at or near the top of the 2019 John Deere Classic leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 John Deere Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full John Deere Classic projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Viktor Hovland 16-1

Lucas Glover 20-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Matthew Wolff 20-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Zach Johnson 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Kyle Stanley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Martin Laird 45-1

Scott Brown 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1