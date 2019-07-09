2019 John Deere Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed two straight majors

With several of the PGA Tour's top pros already heading overseas for the final major of the year, this week's 2019 John Deere Classic offers a prime opportunity for up-and-coming players to make their mark when the tournament tees off Thursday from TPC Deere Run. Matthew Wolff, a 20-year-old two-time amateur champion who stunned the PGA by winning the 3M Open last week with an eagle on the final hole, is going off at 20-1 in the latest 2019 John Deere Classic odds. He's just behind other rising stars like 22-year-old Collin Morikawa (14-1), who finished second last week. Rookie 21-year-old Viktor Hovland (16-1) is yet another emerging contender in the 2019 John Deere Classic field. The intriguing group also includes veterans like Zach Johnson (33-1), Lucas Glover (20-1) and Charles Howell III (20-1). Before locking in any 2019 John Deere Classic picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see this week's projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by a resounding three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 John Deere Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling: Morikawa, the favorite at 14-1, barely cracks the top 10.

Morikawa's 20-under par performance turned heads at 3M Open last week, but the 22-year-old American has just four career appearances on the PGA Tour, and that was his first top-10 finish. He's fired at least one round of 70 or higher in his other three starts, including three rounds over 70 at the U.S. Open and a disappointing 75 that sunk his chances at the Travelers Championship just a few weeks back.

The model doesn't like his chances to build on last week's breakthrough performance and says there are far better values in a talented 2019 John Deere Classic field.

Another surprise: Nate Lashley, a 66-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 14-year pro has struggled with his consistency this season, missing five cuts. That's why his odds are so long this week, but he's also shown the ability to go extremely low, and the model loves him as one of its value picks at the John Deere Classic 2019.

Lashley won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June after posting two rounds of 63 during that event. He also recorded a top-10 finish at the Puerto Rico Open as well as a handful of other top-20 performances this year. He ranks 22nd on tour this season in greens in regulation percentage (69.44) and 33rd in scoring average (70.484). Those numbers suggest he has the tools needed to make a run up the 2019 John Deere Classic leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 John Deere Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full John Deere Classic projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Collin Morikawa 14-1

Viktor Hovland 16-1

Lucas Glover 20-1

Charles Howell III 20-1

Matthew Wolff 20-1

Kevin Streelman 25-1

Brian Harman 28-1

Joaquin Niemann 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Zach Johnson 33-1

Ryan Moore 33-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Kyle Stanley 40-1

Jason Kokrak 45-1

Martin Laird 45-1

Scott Brown 50-1

Bud Cauley 50-1