2019 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson live on Sunday

One of the best ways to watch the Masters each year and see every single shot on the course is Featured Groups coverage, which follows groups exclusively throughout their rounds each day. With fantastic pairings set for Sunday's final round, the Featured Groups option will allow fans at home to see the entire round for some of the most notable golfers in the 2019 Masters field.

Tiger Woods will headline this special grouping for the third straight day. He enters Round 4 in the final pairing at Augusta National for the first time since 2007 and just two shots back of leader Francesco Molinari and tied with Tony Finau. The Molinari-Woods-Finau pairing will be the focus of coverage, but once the leaders are on the course, a second contending group will be picked up as well.

The Molinari-Woods-Finau trio is scheduled to tee off at 9:20 a.m. ET. Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Sunday below (all times Eastern). Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2019 Masters.

7:30 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

8:25 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

9:20 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods