2019 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson live on Thursday

There are tons of ways to watch the 2019 Masters, with CBS and CBS Sports Digital offering numerous platforms and cameras to stay locked in throughout the championship.

One of the best ways to see every single shot on the course is the Featured Groups coverage, which will follow four groups exclusively throughout their round each day. This year the pairings have set up nicely for Thursday, and the Featured Groups option will allow fans at home to see the entire round for some of the most notable golfers in the 2019 Masters field.

Of course, that includes and is headlined by Tiger Woods. Last year, Woods' arrival at Augusta was met with fanfare but also curiosity. One year later, he's got a Tour Championship win under his belt and two top-10 finishes at his most recent major starts, including a solo runner-up showing at the PGA Championship. No longer is Woods a curiosity, now standing side-by-side with the best in the world with just as much of a chance to finish the weekend sliding his arms into another green jacket.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 11:04 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li. They will be one of the two morning pairings featured, getting started about an hour after the group of Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson.

The afternoon has more heavy-hitters for fans at home, following Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and more on a shot-by-shot basis as they make their away around Augusta National for the first day of championship competition.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Thursday below (all times ET):

9:58 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

11:04 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

1:38 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka