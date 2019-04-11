2019 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy live on Friday

One of the best ways to watch the Masters each year and see every single shot on the course is Featured Groups coverage, which follows four groups exclusively throughout their rounds each day. With fantastic pairings set for Friday, the Featured Groups option will allow fans at home to see the entire round for some of the most notable golfers in the 2019 Masters field.

Tiger Woods will headline this special grouping for the second straight day. He posted a 2-under 70 in Round 1 action on Thursday and remains in contention for a green jacket, though he's four shots back of the leaders with a bevy of big names in front of him. Also joining Woods in group coverage on Friday are Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, meaning you will be able to watch every shot from three of the most popular golfers in the world -- along with a talented set of their peers -- over the course of the day.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 1:49 p.m. ET alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li. They will be joined by a 2 p.m. group off heavy hitters including McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Friday below (all times Eastern). Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2019 Masters.

9:58 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

10:53 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

1:49 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

2 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith