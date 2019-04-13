2019 Masters featured groups: Watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy live on Saturday

One of the best ways to watch the Masters each year and see every single shot on the course is Featured Groups coverage, which follows four groups exclusively throughout their rounds each day. With fantastic pairings set for Saturday -- including three of the most popular golfers in the world -- the Featured Groups option will allow fans at home to see the entire round for some of the most notable golfers in the 2019 Masters field.

Tiger Woods will headline this special grouping for the third straight day. He enters Round 3 just one shot back of the five-way leaders. Also set for the coverage are Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy. Best of all? Once the groups are done for the day, the channel will move on to the final pairings -- every shot, no breaks.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET alongside Ian Poulter.

Check out the full Featured Groups schedule for Saturday below (all times Eastern). Tune into the Featured Groups channel by clicking that link, or check here for our full TV coverage and streaming guide to the 2019 Masters.

9:55 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

11:05 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

1:45 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar

2:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

Once the aforementioned Featured Groups are completed, the channel will turn to live coverage of the final pairings, Brooks Koepka / Adam Scott and Francesco Molinary / Jason Day.