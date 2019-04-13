2019 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The leaderboard through 36 holes at the 2019 Masters is, truly, something extraordinary. There's a five-way tie at the top featuring all former major winners. Just one shot back are a group of four talented golfers, including Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson. And within four shots of those leaders? Just Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. No big deal.

The point is that the Masters is still anyone's to win, and the green jacket is truly up for grabs over the weekend even though nine golfers appear to have separated themselves. Moving Day is real, and anyone looking to truly be in contention on Sunday must stake their claim for the title in the penultimate round. Who will be the one to step up? That remains to be seen, but we sure are excited to find out.

