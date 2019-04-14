2019 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- One of the greatest final round major leaderboards we have seen in quite some time gets an early start on Sunday as Round 4 of the 2019 Masters begins at 7:30 a.m. ET and should follow a breakneck pace until it finishes in the early afternoon. Francesco Molinari (-13) opens play with the overall lead and a two-shot advantage over his grouping of Tiger Woods and Tony Finau (-11). For Woods, who is looking for his fifth green jacket but first in 14 years, it is the first time he has been in the final pairing at Augusta National since 2007. Finau only has one PGA Tour win on his resume, but his third-round 64 was thrilling and gives him an opportunity to register a career highlight.

Despite the solid final pairing, the Masters is still anyone's to win. There are a bevy of talented golfers just a couple strokes behind this trio, and any of them could make a major move early Sunday in hopes of picking up the green jacket. Who will be the one to step up? That remains to be seen, but we sure are excited to find out.

