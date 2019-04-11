2019 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Masters at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- It's here. The 2019 Masters has arrived, and there are so many storylines I'm not even sure what to do with them all. A healthy Tiger Woods is always storyline 1 or 1A, but right there with him this year is Rory McIlroy going for the career grand slam and Jordan Spieth trying to figure out his game in order to continue his dominance at Augusta National.
There's also Brooks Koepka going for his fourth major (!), Phil Mickelson looking to obtain his fourth green jacket, and Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson trying to get out of the one-major club. Oh, and Rickie Fowler is still looking to win his first major just a year after losing to Patrick Reed by a single stroke..
\After some bumpy early week weather, it looks like we're in for a beautiful (and hot!) few days in Augusta. One thing to keep in mind as players roll out on Thursday and we cover everything that's happening is that the last 13 winners of the Masters have been in the top 10 after the first day of this event. We'll see if that trend continues this year, but with the high quality golfers in this year's field, I see no reason why it would be any different.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Masters. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
