2019 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, coverage Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Thursday at the 2019 Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Feel that in the air? The 2019 Masters is finally, officially here. Four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead, and it all starts Thursday with Round 1 action beginning in the early morning and rolling on through the early evening.
Tiger Woods is playing his second straight Masters after missing back-to-back trips to Augusta National, and as luck would have it, he's set to play in a Masters Featured Group on Thursday. That allows you to catch every single shot he takes live on your screen. Woods goes off at 11:04 a.m. ET alongside Jon Rahm and Haotong Li in what should be an exciting group to watch throughout the day.
Best of all, CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Thursday.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, April 11
Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Thursday tee times]
Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com
Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com
- Featured Groups -- 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner -- 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
