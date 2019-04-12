2019 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, coverage Friday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- With 18 holes down and 54 more to go, the 2019 Masters is still anyone's game. Well, OK, not anyone, exactly. In fact, a Masters winner has not come outside of the top 10 on Thursday in the last 13 years. The last golfer to do it was Tiger Woods in 2005. And wouldn't you know ... Woods sits at T11 after his first round of action, four shots back of the lead after posting a 2-under 70 on Thursday.

But Friday is another day, and with it comes renewed expectations. Will Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka continue the torrid pace they finished on Thursday? Can Phil Mickelson continue finding the magic he had on the second nine in Round 1 to remain atop the leaderboard entering Moving Day? Does Rory McIlroy have another weekend run in him to get back in contention and attempt to complete the career slam?

Best of all, no matter what storyline you hope unfolds, CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until 3 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 12



Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m. [Friday tee times]

Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

Masters Live stream: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com