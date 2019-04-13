2019 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 3, coverage Saturday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit on Saturday at the 2019 Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- We are halfway through the 2019 Masters, and the leaderboard is absolutely stacked. There are five co-leaders and four others within one stroke of the top spot at Augusta National, and that's not to mention everyone else that's in contention just a few shots back of the leading group. Tiger Woods at 6 under is the new favorite in odds released ahead of Round 3, though he's one of those in the second group behind Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.
The best news about the remainder of the Masters is that we will surely have a fantastic finish. A close second is that you will be able to watch the biggest shots and best moments live on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app over the next two days.
CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16. TV coverage does not begin until 2 p.m., so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters Live on Saturday.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Saturday, April 13
Round 3 start time: 9 a.m. [Saturday tee times]
Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com
Masters Live stream: 11 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com
- Featured Groups -- 11 a.m. to completion of play
- Amen Corner -- 12:30-6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 1:30-6:30 p.m.
TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS | Encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on Masters.com
