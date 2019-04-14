2019 Masters live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 4, coverage Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- We are just hours away from the 2019 Masters being put to bed, but before we get there, we have 18 holes left to play. An early start time on Sunday is necessary in order to get the entire round in before rain and thunderstorms Augusta National, which means golfers will be going off as early as 7:30 a.m. ET from both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

The final group -- Francesco Molinari, Tiger Woods and Tony Finau -- will take the course at 9:20 a.m., just 20 minutes after CBS begins its live early coverage of the Masters. Molinari leads the entire field at 13 under, though Woods and Finau are both two shots back and right on his heels. The best news about the remainder of the Masters is that we will surely have a fantastic finish. A close second is that you will be able to watch the biggest shots and best moments live on CBS, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

CBS Sports offers live coverage from start to finish on Sunday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch Tiger, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or tuning into Holes 15 & 16.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 14

Round 4 start time: 7:30 a.m. [Sunday tee times]

Masters Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com

TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on CBS | Encore: After live coverage on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Masters.com

Additional details

The 2019 Masters Live lineup of channels.

Masters On The Range: The live show originating from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National will be presented Monday through Sunday on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app, and CBS Sports Network. Masters On The Range will feature interviews with players and analysis of the field leading up to the start of the 2019 Masters and throughout the Tournament. Amanda Balionis, Michael Breed, Bobby Clampett and Brian Crowell will provide commentary.

Featured Groups: Andrew Catalon and Billy Kratzert will tee off coverage of the 2019 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Crowell and Breed also will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.

Amen Corner: Live streaming video of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes. Grant Boone and Mark Immelman will serve as announcers for Amen Corner.

15 & 16: Clampett, Luke Elvy and Ned Michaels will provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

In addition to the four channels of live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights including in-progress and end-of-day, highlights from the Par 3 Contest, historical highlights, Augusta National aerials and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live and additional features available on Masters.com will be available for free at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for phones and tablets.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network from CBS Sports, will feature live updates and reports on the leaderboard and latest stories from the Tournament beginning Monday with Doug Bell and CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. Highlights also will be available on CBS Sports' social channels, and CBS Sports' broadcast coverage will be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service.