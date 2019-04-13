2019 Masters missed cuts: No. 1 player in the world, three recent Masters champions fall short
It has not been a great week for the European Ryder Cup team
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If you would have asked me at the beginning of the week what I felt like was definitely going to happen, world No. 11 Paul Casey and world No. 1 Justin Rose making the cut at the 2019 Masters would have been inside of my top five locks. Alas, they both missed the 4-over cut on Friday in Round 2 at Augusta National.
Rose shot 75-73 and missed it on the number, while Casey dropped an 81-73 to miss it by a lot more. 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett fired a 148 to also miss it on the number. 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia joined him at 148. Alongside those two was 2011 champion, Charl Schwartzel, who shot 149. Willett has missed three straights cuts at Augusta National since winning his green jacket; Garcia has failed to qualify for the weekend in both of his subsequent attempts as well.
Those are the biggest names who won't play this weekend, although several others nearly joined them. The players at 3 over were saved by the 10-stroke rule. Normally the cut is top 50 and ties, but it also includes anyone within 10 of the lead.
The golfers at 3 over are not inside the top 50, but they are within 10 of the lead. If Adam Scott had not bogeyed the 16th hole to drop back to 7 under and had instead stayed at 8 under par, a group at 3 over that includes Billy Horschel, Martin Kaymer, Eddie Pepperell and Zach Johnson would have been signing off this weekend.
That also would have been the case if any of the other players at the top of the board at 7 under, including Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen (along with Scott) had finished the second day at 8 under.
Here's a look at the notable missed cuts.
- Justin Rose: 148
- Sergio Garcia: 148
- Danny Willett: 148
- Brandt Snedeker: 149
- Charl Schwartzel: 149
- Paul Casey: 154
-
Masters odds: Tiger the new favorite
Woods fired off a 4-under 68 on Friday to get within a stroke of the lead
-
2019 Masters odds, sims, weekend picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model was all over Patrick Reed winning the Masters last ye...
-
Loaded leaderboard means huge potential
Five major champions are tied for the lead after 36 holes at Augusta National
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 3
The pairings and tee times for the third round at Augusta National have been released
-
Masters leaderboard recap through Friday
Here's what went down Friday at the Masters and where we stand entering Moving Day on Satu...
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods is in the middle of his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us...