2019 Masters missed cuts: No. 1 player in the world, three recent Masters champions fall short

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If you would have asked me at the beginning of the week what I felt like was definitely going to happen, world No. 11 Paul Casey and world No. 1 Justin Rose making the cut at the 2019 Masters would have been inside of my top five locks. Alas, they both missed the 4-over cut on Friday in Round 2 at Augusta National.

Rose shot 75-73 and missed it on the number, while Casey dropped an 81-73 to miss it by a lot more. 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett fired a 148 to also miss it on the number. 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia joined him at 148. Alongside those two was 2011 champion, Charl Schwartzel, who shot 149. Willett has missed three straights cuts at Augusta National since winning his green jacket; Garcia has failed to qualify for the weekend in both of his subsequent attempts as well.

Those are the biggest names who won't play this weekend, although several others nearly joined them. The players at 3 over were saved by the 10-stroke rule. Normally the cut is top 50 and ties, but it also includes anyone within 10 of the lead.

The golfers at 3 over are not inside the top 50, but they are within 10 of the lead. If Adam Scott had not bogeyed the 16th hole to drop back to 7 under and had instead stayed at 8 under par, a group at 3 over that includes Billy Horschel, Martin Kaymer, Eddie Pepperell and Zach Johnson would have been signing off this weekend.

That also would have been the case if any of the other players at the top of the board at 7 under, including Francesco Molinari, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen (along with Scott) had finished the second day at 8 under.

Thanks to Adam, Louis and Tiger for ensuring my participation this weekend. 😬 I’m sending some of my favourite Ann Summers products to you all in the post. 👌🏼 — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) April 12, 2019

Here's a look at the notable missed cuts.