2019 Masters odds: Brooks Koepka the new favorite to win, Tiger Woods fourth on the board
Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are the new leaders on the odds board
A memorable Thursday at Augusta National delivered on all of the storylines we were following heading into the 2019 Masters. After the conclusion of first round action, Rory McIlroy is no longer the betting favorite after shooting a 73 and Brooks Koepka made a leap up the odds board with a 6-under 66. The three-time major champion is now the betting favorite at 9/2 as he chases his first green jacket.
Bryson DeChambeau, tied with Koepka atop the leaderboard, is listed third on the odds board behind Dustin Johnson. Just behind that trio is a pair of legends: Tiger Woods, now at 10-1 after his 70, and Phil Mickelson, now at 12-1 after his 67.
Jon Rahm is also at 12-1, followed by Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott. McIlroy has fallen all the way to ninth on the odds board, sitting with the same odds to win as Ian Poulter (25-1).
Check out the updated odds below, via Jeff Sherman:
- Brooks Koepka: 9/2
- Dustin Johnson: 6-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 13/2
- Tiger Woods: 10-1
- Phil Mickelson: 12-1
- Jon Rahm: 12-1
- Rickie Fowler: 14-1
- Adam Scott: 20-1
- Francesco Molinari: 20-1
- Ian Poulter: 25-1
- Rory McIlroy: 25-1
- Kevin Kisner: 30-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1
- Jason Day: 40-1
- Gary Woodland: 50-1
- Cameron Smith: 50-1
- Tony Finau: 50-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1
-
Mickelson catches fire, raises eyebrows
Lefty made seven birdies on the day at Augusta National, burning up the second nine in Round...
-
Nine thoughts on Round 1 of the Masters
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau finished in a flurry after a slow start at Augusta Nat...
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2019 Masters
Woods begins his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us along for the...
-
Masters leaderboard breakdown, Round 1
Round 1 of the 2019 Masters started slow but picked up major momentum late in the afternoo...
-
Tiger, Phil, Rory all in featured groups
How to watch Tiger Woods and the other Featured Groups on Friday at Augusta National
-
Masters tee times, pairings for Round 2
The pairings and tee times for the second round at Augusta National have been released