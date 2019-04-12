2019 Masters odds: Brooks Koepka the new favorite to win, Tiger Woods fourth on the board

A memorable Thursday at Augusta National delivered on all of the storylines we were following heading into the 2019 Masters. After the conclusion of first round action, Rory McIlroy is no longer the betting favorite after shooting a 73 and Brooks Koepka made a leap up the odds board with a 6-under 66. The three-time major champion is now the betting favorite at 9/2 as he chases his first green jacket.

Bryson DeChambeau, tied with Koepka atop the leaderboard, is listed third on the odds board behind Dustin Johnson. Just behind that trio is a pair of legends: Tiger Woods, now at 10-1 after his 70, and Phil Mickelson, now at 12-1 after his 67.

Jon Rahm is also at 12-1, followed by Rickie Fowler and Adam Scott. McIlroy has fallen all the way to ninth on the odds board, sitting with the same odds to win as Ian Poulter (25-1).

Check out the updated odds below, via Jeff Sherman: