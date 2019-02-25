2019 Masters odds: Dustin Johnson steps in as the favorite after WGC-Mexico victory

It sneaks up every year, but it's almost time for the 2019 Masters. We have just over a month until the first major of the season gets started, and there are so many contenders this time around, I'm not even sure where we should begin.

I suppose the most recent winner on the PGA Tour -- Dustin Johnson, who took the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday -- is a very good place to start given that he's the Vegas favorite to take home his second major championship (and first Masters). Johnson's best finish at Augusta was a T4 in 2016, and he's finished in the top 10 there in each of his last three appearances.

Just behind Johnson are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth, according to Golf Odds. Those five have combined for just one win on the PGA Tour this season, but four of them are among the leaders in strokes gained on the PGA Tour in 2019.

PGATour.com

Here's a look at all the odds better than 50-1 for the 2019 Masters.