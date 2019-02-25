2019 Masters odds: Dustin Johnson steps in as the favorite after WGC-Mexico victory
The Masters odds are getting tight as Augusta looms just six weeks away
It sneaks up every year, but it's almost time for the 2019 Masters. We have just over a month until the first major of the season gets started, and there are so many contenders this time around, I'm not even sure where we should begin.
I suppose the most recent winner on the PGA Tour -- Dustin Johnson, who took the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday -- is a very good place to start given that he's the Vegas favorite to take home his second major championship (and first Masters). Johnson's best finish at Augusta was a T4 in 2016, and he's finished in the top 10 there in each of his last three appearances.
Just behind Johnson are Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth, according to Golf Odds. Those five have combined for just one win on the PGA Tour this season, but four of them are among the leaders in strokes gained on the PGA Tour in 2019.
Here's a look at all the odds better than 50-1 for the 2019 Masters.
- Dustin Johnson: 10-1
- Rory McIlroy: 12-1
- Tiger Woods: 12-1
- Justin Rose: 12-1
- Justin Thomas: 14-1
- Jordan Spieth: 16-1
- Rickie Fowler: 16-1
- Brooks Koepka: 18-1
- Bryson DeChambeau: 18-1
- Jon Rahm: 18-1
- Jason Day: 20-1
- Phil Mickelson: 25-1
- Tony Finau: 25-1
- Bubba Watson: 30-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 30-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1
- Patrick Reed: 35-1
- Adam Scott: 35-1
- Xander Schauffele: 35-1
- Paul Casey: 35-1
- Matt Kuchar: 40-1
- Marc Leishman: 40-1
-
Mexico win portends more DJ greatness
Could Dustin Johnson get to 30 wins in his career? What about 40?
-
2019 Honda Classic odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Honda Classic 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
DJ cruises to 20th PGA Tour win
Johnson was dominant for most of the weekend in Mexico en route to the milestone
-
Tiger closes with 69 in Mexico
Big Cat had a nice week in Mexico, for the most part, but he didn't come close to winning
-
WGC-Mexico, Tiger Round 4 tee times
Sunday's finale at Chapultepec should be a thrill, but only two men will be able to win
-
Johnson shines in Round 3 at WGC-Mexico
Johnson sits four shots clear of Rory McIlroy and the rest of the field at Chapultepec