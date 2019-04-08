2019 Masters odds, field: Rory McIlroy enters as favorite to win the career grand slam

The 2019 Masters field is set. With Corey Conners' win at the Valero Texas Open, the field has bumped from 86 to 87 to match last year's tiny field, which Patrick Reed won. The 87 golfers in each of the last two Masters represent the smallest field for the first major of the year since there were 86 golfers in the field when Tiger Woods won in 1997.

Conners is a nice late addition, but he's obviously not one of the favorites. This year's Masters favorite happens to also be the best golfer on the PGA Tour this season and the man to whom a victory here would probably mean the most of any of the superstars in the game. Rory McIlroy is an 8-1 favorite to win his first Masters, and he's followed closely by Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Justin Rose at 12-1. Combined, that trio has 10 top 10s in 11 Masters over the last four years.

McIlroy is not just a big name attraction either. He leads the PGA Tour in strokes gained. He is coming in off a Players Championship win. Oh, and he has reasserted himself as either the best or one of the best golfers on the PGA Tour through a string of seven straight top 10 finishes to start 2019.

Here are the top 12 favorites (or everyone at 20-1 or better).

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Dustin Johnson: 10-1

Justin Rose: 12-1

Tiger Woods: 14-1

Justin Thomas: 16-1

Rickie Fowler: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 16-1

Jordan Spieth: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1

Francesco Molinari: 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

This is quite a crew. It would probably be surprising if the winner came from outside of this group of 12, but that's also where the most value is to be found. Let's look at the next tier of golfers up to the 50-1s next.

Jason Day: 25-1

Bubba Watson: 25-1

Paul Casey: 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 30-1

Tony Finau: 30-1

Phil Mickelson: 40-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Matt Kuchar: 40-1

Xander Schauffele: 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 40-1

Marc Leishman: 50-1

Patrick Reed: 50-1

Oh yeah, this is the good stuff. There's not a name on this list I don't like at those numbers. Matsuyama has unfortunately dropped from 40-1 to 30-1 since just last week, but he's still of great value at 30. Day, Finau and Casey can all win here. Bubba and Scott have won here. Xander and Leishman aren't sexy quotes or big names, but they're on great numbers.

It's finally Masters week. It always feels like we wait so long, and then it always goes by so fast. In another week, we'll have a slam winner or a two-time green jacket champ or a first-timer or a fourth-timer (?!) or a fifth-timer (?!?!). Either way, in a week we'll have a 2019 champion. Now it's time to predict who exactly that's going to be.

