2019 Masters odds: Francesco Molinari favored, but Tiger Woods is right behind him

Francesco Molinari is the new betting favorite after shooting his way to the top of the leaderboard and claiming the solo lead after 54 holes at the 2019 Masters. Sunday will be strange, with the first-ever two-tee start in the final round. Molinari will be paired with Tiger Woods and Tony Finau in a group that will go off No. 1 at 9:20 a.m. ET. Action starts at 7:30 a.m. in what will be an unprecedented late morning race for the green jacket.

Molinari is followed on the odds board by Woods, who showed every bit of the potential to win his fifth Masters championship during a highlight-reel of 67 on Saturday. Sitting two shots back of Molinari, Woods might need to continue the pattern of improving his score every day in order to best his playing partner in yet another major championship.

Three-time major winner Brooks Koepka is next on the odds board, followed by Finau, who is looking for his first major championship, and Dustin Johnson, who is trying to finally conquer Augusta National and join the exclusive club of players with multiple major championships.

Check out the updated odds below, via Jeff Sherman:

Francesco Molinari (7/4)

Tiger Woods (3/1)

Brooks Koepka (6/1)

Tony Finau (13/2)

Dustin Johnson (25/1)

Ian Poulter (30/1)

Xander Schauffele (30/1)

Webb Simpson (40/1)

Matt Kuchar (40/1)

Louis Oosthuizen (50/1)

Rickie Fowler (50/1)

Adam Scott (80/1)

Justin Harding (100/1)

Jon Rahm (100/1)

Justin Thomas (100/1)

Phil Mickelson (150/1)