2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from computer model that called four majors

The first major on the PGA schedule is almost here. The 2019 Masters is shaping up to be one the year's most hotly-contested golf events as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and many of golf's biggest stars get set to take on Augusta National. With its tree-lined fairways, lightning fast greens, and storied past, Augusta is the perfect test to see which player can withstand adversity and conquer golf's deepest field. Woods, a four-time Masters champion, is among the favorites to put on the green jacket for a fifth time. The 80-time PGA Tour winner currently sits in second behind Jack Nicklaus (18) for the most majors in men's professional golf history with 14. The latest 2019 Masters odds have Woods going off at 14-1, while McIlroy enters "a tradition unlike any other" as the Vegas favorite at 8-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Bryson DeChambeau, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

DeChambeau enters the 2019 Masters with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 6. The 25-year-old has seen a meteoric rise since 2017, when he missed the cut in 16 tournaments. Since the end of 2017, he's won four PGA Tour events, including the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open earlier this season. He's also finished 15th or better in four tournaments this season.

DeChambeau's scientific approach to the game has been proven to work. In fact, he currently ranks fifth on Tour in birdie average, having racked up 134 of them in 28 total rounds. He's averaging 4.79 birdies per round this season, which means he can climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. He's a long shot that should be on your radar at Augusta.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



