2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from computer simulation that called four majors

The top talent golf has to offer will descend upon historic Augusta National Golf Club next Thursday for the 2019 Masters, the sport's first major of the year. Spanish star Jon Rahm has stormed onto the scene in recent years and is a top-six favorite according to the latest 2019 Masters odds at 16-1. He's joined by Rory McIlroy (8-1), Dustin Johnson (10-1), Justin Rose (12-1), Justin Thomas (14-1) and Tiger Woods (14-1), who last won the Masters in 2005. Woods has had a consistent season, making the cut in each event he's played, and appears to be rounding into form after making the quarterfinals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last week. However, Woods and other Vegas favorites will have to navigate a stacked 2019 Masters field at Augusta. Before locking in any 2019 Masters picks and predictions or entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, listen to what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Rickie Fowler, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler has had a strong season so far, shirking his demons at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open and coming away with the win. Fowler posted a score of 17-under in the desert despite firing three-over in the final round and still beat Brandon Grace by two strokes. In total, he's made the cut in all eight events he's played and has three top-10 finishes. As a result, he has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 8 and is tenth in the 2019 FedEx Cup standings.

The 30-year-old is 21st on tour in total strokes-gained at 1.259 per round and has been buoyed by a red-hot putter. In fact, Fowler ranks eighth on tour in strokes-gained putting at 0.847, which will be critical on Augusta National's glassy greens. Fowler finished second at Augusta last year and looks primed to make a run at the top of the 2019 Masters leaderboard.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1