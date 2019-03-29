2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from dialed-in model that called four majors

The 2019 Masters is quickly approaching. The 83rd playing of golf's grandest tournament will tee off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11 with action extending through the weekend and a winner crowned on Sunday. The anticipation is building for the first major of the season as many of golf's top stars are playing extremely well leading up to this must-see event. Rory McIlroy is coming off an impressive performance that saw him win the Players Championship, and he'd become just the sixth player to win golf's career Grand Slam with a victory at Augusta. He's currently the favorite, with 2019 Masters odds of 8-1. The four-time major champion is followed closely by Dustin Johnson at 10-1. Johnson will also be looking for his first green jacket alongside fellow favorites Justin Rose (12-1) and Justin Thomas (14-1). With so much star power, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks and predictions of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 28-year-old Englishman is still looking for his first career PGA Tour victory, but he has five international wins and has been on the cusp of breaking through on the PGA Tour several times. He finished second at the 2018 U.S. Open, one of six top-10 finishes last year.

And he's been playing extremely well leading up to the 2019 Masters. In fact, he recorded back-to-back top-five finishes at the Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also finished in the top 20 at last year's Masters, which was just his second start at Augusta National. Fleetwood currently ranks ninth in scoring average on tour this season, first in holes per eagle and fourth in sand-save percentage, so he's a player who has a strong chance to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1