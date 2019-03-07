2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that called four majors

The first major of the season will be decided when the best golfers in the world head to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2019 Masters. Golf's grandest tournament, which gets underway on April 11, features a star-studded field, with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth among the big names chasing the green jacket. Johnson, the world's No. 1-ranked player, is the Vegas favorite at 10-1, followed closely by Justin Rose, McIlroy and Woods at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. Before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the top golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Jon Rahm, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rahm is an emerging star who has played extremely well recently, finishing 10th or better in five of his past six starts on the PGA Tour. And the 24-year-old Spaniard also finished on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event that featured 18 of the world's best golfers.

Rahm has also proven he can play extremely well at Augusta, earning a fourth-place finish last year despite an opening-round 75. It was just his second start at the Masters, so look for Rahm to make a strong push for the title again this year and climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Byson DeChambeau 18-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Jason Day 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Patrick Reed 35-1