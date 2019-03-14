2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven model that called four majors

The 83rd Masters gets underway on Thursday, April 11 as golf's elite descend on Augusta National Golf Club. It's the first major of the PGA Tour season and there are plenty of storylines unfolding as we inch closer to golf's most prestigious tournament. With a victory at the 2019 Masters, Rory McIlroy would join elite company as just the sixth player to win golf's career Grand Slam. McIlroy enters the 2019 Masters among the Vegas favorites with 12-1 odds to win. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, will also be looking for his first green jacket and is the betting favorite in the latest 2019 Masters odds at 10-1. But a star-studded 2019 Masters field that includes past champions like Tiger Woods (12-1), Jordan Spieth (16-1), Bubba Watson (25-1), and Patrick Reed (35-1) will all be in hot pursuit. With so many heavy-hitters playing such an iconic venue, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Jason Day, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day is trending in the right direction ahead of next month's 2019 Masters Tournament. He recorded back-to-back top-5 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the first round due to a back injury.

Day's ability to climb up the 2019 Masters leaderboard will be directly tied to hitting approach shots at Augusta National. With its tight, tree-lined fairways and lightning-quick greens, Augusta National poses distinct challenges if a player is forced to scramble. Luckily, the former world No. 1 is currently hitting over 71 percent of greens in regulation, which bodes well for his chances at winning his second major championship.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the early Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Byson DeChambeau 18-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Jason Day 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Patrick Reed 35-1