2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven simulation that nailed four majors

The world's top players will converge on the par-72 Augusta National Golf Club for the 2019 Masters. Magnolia Lane, Rae's Creek and the world famous Hogan Bridge are just a handful of the iconic landmarks that will be featured this week. The 2019 Masters field will try to navigate this challenging course in an effort to win golf's first major of the year and become just the 53rd player to don the green jacket. The 2019 Masters odds have continued to move as Round 1 of the tournament approaches on Thursday morning. Rory McIlroy opened at 14-1 to win at Augusta, but the four-time major champion has been bet all the way down to 7-1 to lead all 2019 Masters favorites. McIlroy is followed by Dustin Johnson (10-1), new World No. 1 Justin Rose (12-1) and four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods (14-1). Ten golfers are going off at 20-1 or better, or over 10 percent of the 2019 Masters field. Before making your PGA predictions for Augusta, see the 2019 Masters picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Brooks Koepka, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Some bettors have faded Koepka because he missed the Masters last year due to a wrist injury and has never recorded a top-10 finish at Augusta. In fact, he opened with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1, but has fallen to 25-1. Nevertheless, he showed plenty of promise two years ago, when he fired a fourth-round 69 to bump him to 1-under par at the Masters, good for an 11th-place finish.

When it comes to the majors, Koepka, who has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4, has been at his best. He won the U.S. Open in back-to-back years (2017, 2018) and took down the PGA Championship in 2018 by two strokes over Woods. He's also No. 11 in the FedEx Cup rankings with 882 points, ahead of players like Rose, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm. The model has identified the reigning PGA Player of the Year as a strong value at 25-1 because he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry this week.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1