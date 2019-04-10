2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from simulation that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 Masters, golf's first major of the year, begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The 2019 Masters tee times were announced on Tuesday, and the final group to challenge Augusta at 2 p.m. ET will consist of Paul Casey, Jordan Spieth, and Brooks Koepka. Casey's best finish at the Masters was fourth in 2016, while Koepka has won three majors, including last year's U.S. Open and PGA Championship. Spieth, meanwhile, won at Augusta four years ago, one of his three major titles. After Dustin Johnson opened as the favorite in the 2019 Masters odds, Rory McIlroy, who is seeking a career grand slam, is now leading the pack at 7-1. Johnson isn't too far behind at 10-1, while a host of 2019 Masters contenders looking for their first green jacket like Jon Rahm (16-1), Rickie Fowler (16-1) and Justin Thomas (16-1) are also near the top of the Masters odds board. Before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own, you should see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 28-year old English golfer boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13 after several impressive performances this year, including top-five finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (third) and Players Championship (fifth), two tournaments with extremely strong fields. He fired an opening-round 65 at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championship, and closed the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill with a 68.

Fleetwood is also a threat to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard this week because he's No. 8 on tour in scoring average at 69.84 strokes per round. He's also fourth in sand-save percentage (70.0 percent), meaning he can get out of a difficult situation in a hurry, an essential skill to navigate the par-72 Augusta National National Golf Club. He shot 4-under last year at Augusta and finished in the top 20.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1