2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from simulation that nailed four majors

The 2019 Masters is just around the corner. Crews are putting the finishing touches on Augusta National Golf Club's manicured greens, challenging second cut, and pristine fairways. The 2019 Masters field of 87 players will include 20 past champions, as well as golfers who qualified by winning a PGA Tour event, capturing an amateur title, or finishing in the top four of any other major last season. The first 2019 Masters tee times are early Thursday morning at Augusta, with a winner being crowned on Sunday. It's the most exciting four days in golf and players from around the world will dream of chipping in like Tiger Woods or threading it off the pine needles like Phil Mickelson. Woods is listed at 2019 Masters odds of 14-1, while Mickelson is fetching 40-1, the same as players like Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is the favorite at 7-1 in the latest Masters odds 2019 after opening at 12-1. Before you make any PGA predictions for Augusta, read the 2019 Masters picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is nearly set, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Tommy Fleetwood, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 13 after peaking as high as No. 9 at the end of last season. The Englishman also appears to be on the verge of breaking through at a major championship. He finished in the top 35 in all four majors last season and has made the cut in seven of his last eight, including back-to-back top-fives at the U.S. Open and a 17th-place run at Augusta last year.

Fleetwood's game translates well to the Masters 2019. He is superb at driving the ball, ranking fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained off the tee at 0.922. That should give him the ability to blitz Augusta's highly challenging par-5 holes like Woods is famed for doing. Fleetwood tied for third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was fifth at the Players Championship, so he's a strong threat to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



Rory McIlroy 7-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Bryson DeChambeau 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Xander Schauffele 40-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Henrik Stenson 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Kevin Kisner 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Charles Howell III 100-1